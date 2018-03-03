City of Joburg director dismissed for unlawful grant awards

This comes after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of dishonesty and serious contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg’s Economic Development Department has dismissed its Director of Sustainable Employment Facilitation.

This comes after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of dishonesty and serious contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

It was found that he authorised a R5 million grant funding to a business that didn’t comply with the Act.

The city says the business in question had a pre-existing contract with the department that stipulated all monies which the company was allowed to receive for services rendered.

The city’s Jabulile Buthelezi says, “The Municipal Finance Management Act was not adhered to. This Act is one of the most critical in government because it underpins the most crucial work when it comes to public finances. The Executive Mayor of Johannesburg has been very adamant about corruption, particularly within the city because we really do believe that there has to be transparency within the government.”