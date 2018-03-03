Capetonians celebrate 14th annual Pride Parade
For the 14th consecutive year, the Pride Parade moved through the Mother City to celebrate the LGBT community.
CAPE TOWN - Capetonians took to the streets on Saturday to participate in the Pride Parade.
EWN caught up with some of the revellers.
This woman said: “We have a little boy, so we’d like him to know that it’s normal and nothing different.”
Revellers praised the parade for being cool and marvelled at the number of people who came out to support the community.
Meanwhile, about half a million people are expected to line Sydney’s streets on Saturday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the first time the annual parade has taken place since Australia legalised same-sex marriage.
The event started in 1978 as a protest march for gay rights and the decriminalisation of homosexuality but has since grown into a major tourist spectacle featuring leather, sequins, glitter, lasers and dance music. It is now Sydney’s biggest street party and a major focal point for Australia’s gay and lesbian community.
This year’s procession includes 200 floats and groups of street dancers and will be headed by Dykes on Bikes, a motorcycle club.
Pop superstar Cher will headline the parade’s official party, the first since Australia in December became the 26th nation to legalise same-sex marriage.
Australians overwhelmingly endorsed legalising same-sex marriage in a postal survey in a country where sodomy laws were still in place in some states until as recently as the 1990s.
