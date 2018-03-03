Call for justice after UJ PhD student killed in hit and run

Baraka Nafari, originally from Tanzania, was run over by a taxi outside the Kingsway Campus in Auckland Park last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Diaspora Forum has called for justice for a University of Johannesburg (UJ) PhD student who was killed in a hit and run.

He was a research assistant within the Department of Economics and Econometrics.

There’s been speculation around Nafari’s death, with the university and police being accused of inaction.

His friends claim they’ve seen CCTV footage, which shows that the taxi driver who knocked Nafari over, deliberately pursued him and mowed him down.

The forum’s Marc Gbaffou has called for those behind the murder to be put behind bars.

“We’re calling upon the Minister of Police [Bheki Cele] to come and assist. This case cannot be hidden in this way.”