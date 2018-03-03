Popular Topics
ANC accuses Herman Mashaba of inflating value of houses

The city has increased certain property's value by 30% or more which has been met with widespread anger from residents.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is seen at a hall in Alexandra during a DA event. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is seen at a hall in Alexandra during a DA event. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg has accused Mayor Herman Mashaba of deliberately inflating the value of houses to secure more rates and taxes to make up for its revenue shortfall.

But the city and the mayor has strongly denied this, saying the right procedures were followed and is in line with the criteria for the procedure every four years.

The city has increased certain property's value by 30% or more which has been met with widespread anger from residents.

The ANC councillor Geoffrey Makhubo says the process was not properly done and will object to the changes next week.

“They’re arrogant about it. A thorough job was not done because before you public an evaluation roll, you must first do sensitivity analysis to see what the movements are and look at reasonability; that’s was not done.”

