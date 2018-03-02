WC High Court reserves judgment in case on Bo-Kaap development

Heritage Western Cape (HWC) has taken the City of Cape Town and developers of the Buitengracht Street property to court, claiming the National Heritage Resources Act stipulates an HWC permit was needed.

CAPE TOWN - The extent to which heritage sites must be protected against development is being tested in the Western Cape High Court.

The court has reserved judgement until May when it will decide whether a sprawling mixed-use development will go ahead as is alongside Bo-Kaap.

HWC argues that even though the location of the proposed development is not on a heritage site, it could damage the two surrounding provincial heritage sites, a part of the Bo-Kaap and Riebeek Square.

The HWC says it is for this reason that the developers need to apply for a permit.

The Bo-Kaap Ratepayers and Civic Association has specifically complained about the building possibly affecting sunlight, views, traffic and the way of life.

The permit application will include an evaluation of the development and its effects on the heritage sites.

It could also result in measures to mitigate any damaging effects, like reducing the height of the building.

PROJECT DELAYED

The R1 billion development alongside Bo-Kaap is two years behind schedule because of the dispute.

Property developer José Rodrigues says the development was scheduled to start in 2016.

But due to the objections and appeals by the Bo-Kaap Ratepayers and Civic Association and Heritage Western Cape, the process has been delayed.

Rodrigues has disputed the HWC's claim that a permit was needed, saying the National Heritage Resources Act stipulates it's only required for developments on heritage sites and not for properties alongside them.

He says he even had a heritage practitioner assess the possible impact of the development on the heritage resources.

He says this practitioner supported the development from a heritage perspective, adding it'll provide a significant contribution to the local economy.