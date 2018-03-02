Vegetation fire on Devils Peak Drive contained
Fire and Rescue Services’ Theo Layne says the crew remains on the road above De Waal Drive trying to manage the blaze.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters have managed to contain a vegetation fire.
Officials closed Philip Kgosana drive after a fire broke out on Devils Peak drive earlier on Friday.
“They’re just dealing with hotspots and flare-ups. There’s still a strong south easterly wind blowing which, the possibility of flare-ups occurring is still there. And then all danger to property was averted earlier today.”
#wildfire #devilspeakfire Helicopters on scene now, caution on Philip Kgosana Drive @vwsfires @wo_fire @TableMountainNP pic.twitter.com/h6qGNF032V— Ian Merrington (@CapeInnovation) March 2, 2018
