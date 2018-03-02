Two metered taxis torched in Pretoria
This follows the kidnapping and murder of Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo on Thursday night.
PRETORIA - Two metered taxis have been torched in Pretoria, just hours after the murder of a Taxify driver.
Siyabonga Ngcobo was kidnapped and set alight Thursday night. His burnt body was discovered in the boot of his car in Sunnyside.
It's not clear who carried out the attack on Ngcobo, but some eyewitnesses claim metered taxi drivers were involved.
The remains of a metered taxi which was torched in Arcadia in Pretoria on 2 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
The police's Daniel Mavimbela said: “One of them was attacked with stones and other objects while the other driver was not harmed. We are currently investigating two cases of malicious damage to property and one of assault.”
UBER and Taxify drivers are fighting back, they burned 2 cars right on the spot, Arcadia, sunnyside and surrounding areas please be careful pic.twitter.com/4tPCFvSgwH— elvee the plug 🔌 (@elvee_T) March 2, 2018
