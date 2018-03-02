Popular Topics
2 arrested after armed robbery, shoot-out in JHB

One of the suspects was wounded during a shoot-out on the Modderfontein onramp.

A shoot-out took place on the Modderfontein on-ramp on 2 March 2018. Picture: Mandy Wiener/EWN.
A shoot-out took place on the Modderfontein on-ramp on 2 March 2018. Picture: Mandy Wiener/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been arrested following an armed robbery and shoot-out in Glenhazel.

Police say a woman was cornered by the pair outside her house on Friday afternoon.

Security guards gave chase after the woman pressed a panic button.

One of the suspects was wounded during the shoot-out on the Modderfontein onramp.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “One of the suspects is under police guard in hospital after being shot and wounded. The other suspect has been arrested. Police recovered two firearms as well as the getaway vehicle.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

