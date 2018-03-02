Treasury defends proposed VAT increase
The VAT increase to 15%, announced last week, has not been well-received from most quarters, including from within the African National Congress.
CAPE TOWN - Treasury is defending government’s decision to increase the value-added tax (VAT) rate, saying that it will have the least detrimental impact on growth.
But it’s not denying that lower-income households will be most affected.
The VAT increase to 15%, announced last week, has not been well-received from most quarters, including from within the African National Congress (ANC).
A joint meeting of Parliament’s finance committees is considering public comment on the budget tabled by former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, of which the greatest outcry has been around the VAT increase.
Treasury says the bottom line is that the economy is just not growing fast enough.
It says that increasing other taxes will not raise the same amount of money as VAT, and the amount is less certain.
Civil society groups are suggesting the 19 zero-rated food items be reviewed because they are not well-targeted to benefit the poor.
Treasury Deputy Director-General Ismail Momoniat says: “We’re open to reviewing the current zero-rated products and increasing the list.”
Treasury is suggesting that the Davis Tax Committee be asked to convene a panel of experts and to hold public hearings.
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi: Premiers must ensure no more Esidimenis
-
'Ruling on ‘Inxeba’ against the Constitution'
-
#RandReport: Markets weak on threat of a global trade war
-
Malobane deeply disturbed by Taxify driver murder
-
'Health Dept legal advisers warned against Gupta-linked Mediosa'
-
Treasury flags cost uncertainties around free higher education
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.