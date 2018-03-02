'Ruling on ‘Inxeba’ against the Constitution'
The South African Screen Federation says it will be joining producers of the film 'Inxeba' in court in an attempt to overturn its porn rating.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Screen Federation has confirmed it will be joining producers of the film Inxeba in court in an attempt to overturn its porn rating.
The Film and Publication Board Appeals Tribunal overturned the age restriction for the controversial film from 16 LS to a rating of X18 last month.
It cited that 16-year-olds are not reasonably familiar with the practices of initiation schools and that pre-exposure to sexual acts is harmful and disturbing to minors.
Managing director of indigenous film distribution Helen Kuun says she believes they have a strong case.
“In South Africa content should not be banned. We have a Constitution that allows artists, cultural groups and everybody else freedom of speech. This tribunal rating is categorically against the Constitution and the legal framework.”
This ruling came after Contralesa Gauteng and The Men and Boy Foundation filed an appeal with the tribunal - their complaints are mainly based on the perceived cultural insensitivity towards the Xhosa initiation tradition known as Ulwaluko.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
