Ramaphosa promises to consult traditional leaders on land issue
President Cyril Ramaphosa conceded that the ANC government has in the past failed to consult traditional leaders on critical issues.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised not to sideline traditional leaders.
Ramaphosa was addressing the National House of Traditional Leaders at Parliament on Thursday.
He conceded that the African National Congress (ANC) government has in the past failed to consult them on critical issues and said that legislation must be amended to give effect to the party’s policy on land expropriation without compensation.
Ramaphosa says the burning issue of land reform must be handled with care.
He has raised concerns over reports that certain South African organisations are approaching international investors, warning them about South Africa and its new land policy.
Ramaphosa says the government will handle the matter carefully through dialogue and discussion and that investment in land and farming can continue.
At the same time, traditional leaders have added their voice to calls for land expropriation without compensation, saying they want this to happen without further delay.
Their call comes as Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini threatens the government to keep its hands off Ingonyama Trust tribal land as part of the expropriation process.
A motion on the expropriation of land without compensation was adopted by an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
The vote went 241 in favour and only 81 against after the ANC amendments to the Economic Freedom Fighters’ motion were agreed to, including that expropriation improve food security.
More in Politics
-
DA to review City of CT caucus leadership
-
ANC: Luthuli House appointees will help party win 2019 poll
-
Madikizela concerned about divisions in DA caucus
-
SABC deputy board chair Febe Potgieter-Gqubule resigns
-
ANC claims 'moral victory' after EFF’s motion on land is passed
-
Ramaphosa: No need to panic because of land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.