Probe after two boys (3) drown at Hout Bay school

The children’s bodies were found at around 6pm on Thursday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the death of two three-year-old boys whose bodies were found in a pool at a Hout Bay school.

Police reports suggest the boys gained access through the school gates which had been left open due to construction work underway on the premises.

Officers say the pool is full of water, running from the mountain.

