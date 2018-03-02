Probe after two boys (3) drown at Hout Bay school

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Probe after two boys (3) drown at Hout Bay school

The children’s bodies were found at around 6pm on Thursday evening.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the death of two three-year-old boys whose bodies were found in a pool at a Hout Bay school.

The children’s bodies were found at around 6pm on Thursday evening.

Police reports suggest the boys gained access through the school gates which had been left open due to construction work underway on the premises.

Officers say the pool is full of water, running from the mountain.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA