Price: Appointment of deputy vice chancellor not based on race
The Black Academic Caucus picketed at UCT over the appointment of Lis Lange who leaves the University of the Free State where she was the vice rector.
CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Max Price says the appointment of the institution's new deputy vice-chancellor was not based on racial discrimination
The Black Academic Caucus (BAC) picketed at UCT over the appointment of Lis Lange who leaves the University of the Free State where she was the vice rector.
The group of academics from the BAC are seeking legal advice over Lange's appointment, saying her opponent for the position, UCT professor Elelwani Ramagundo, better met the criteria with her decades of experience from UCT.
Price has defended the appointment, saying the gap between the two candidates was vast.
Meanwhile, the BAC's Yaliwe Clarke says the group is not convinced by UCT management's reason behind not appointing someone within its ranks.
“She’s a long-standing member of the Senate. She served on the council, different councils and she is a member, on two separate periods, of the special executive of the task team. And most importantly, I want to emphasise this, Prof Ramagundo has been a special advisor to Max [Price] himself.”
LISTEN: Max Price: I am committed to transformation
