Pretoria Taxify drivers tried to save kidnapped colleague

Eyewitnesses say the Taxify driver picked up a client in Arcadia on Thursday night before he was attacked, allegedly by a group of meter taxi drivers.

JOHANNESBURG - A Taxify operator has described to Eyewitness News how he and other drivers desperately tried to save the life of their colleague who was allegedly kidnapped and set alight in Pretoria.

Police discovered the body in the boot of a Taxify vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning.

The client was left unharmed and alerted her next Taxify driver of the ordeal. He then called his colleagues to the scene.

This driver, who doesn’t want to be named, says the deceased was shoved into the boot of his car and taken to an open field in Sunnyside where the vehicle was set alight.

“We searched for the driver and found him in the boot. The car had already been burnt.”

The Metered Taxi Council has not been available for comment.