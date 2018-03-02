Pretoria Taxify driver who was set alight identified
After being kidnapped and set alight, Siyabonga Ngcobo's burnt body was later found in the boot of his vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - Taxify has identified the driver who was murdered in Pretoria as Siyabonga Ngcobo.
Ngcobo had been responding to a rider's request for a lift from Arcadia just before midnight when he was attacked by a group of men.
After being kidnapped and set alight, his burnt body was later found in the boot of his vehicle.
Taxify has launched its own investigation to assist the police uncover the facts around the murder of Ngcobo.
The company is in contact with his family as well as the passenger who called for help during the attack.
Taxify says it’s already implemented a number of measures to ensure the safety of drivers during a trip.
A security app used by drivers called Namola has reacted to Ngcobo’s death, saying its saddened by his killing.
Taxify says it is setting up a dedicated high priority team to deal with cases related to safety.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
