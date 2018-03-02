Philip Kgosana Drive closed amid veld fire

Traffic services' Richard Coleman says the road is now closed in both directions.

CAPE TOWN - Philip Kgosana Drive has been closed to traffic due to a veld fire on Devil's Peak.

“Due to a veld fire on the mountain, Philip Kgosana Drive incoming has been closed on Hospital Bend. All traffic has been diverted onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard.”

Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne says crews are on scene to assist.

“The city’s fire and rescue service is currently dealing with a vegetation fire on the lower slopes of Table Mountain, just above Philip Kgosana Drive. We have 12 firefighters on scene. The fire hasn’t been contained yet and there’s no immediate danger to property.”

Working on Fire's has also stepped in to assist fire crews. The organisation’s Lauren Howard says: “Three Working on Fire helicopters and a spotter plain has been diverted to the Philip Kgosana Drive fire.”

Water-bombing helicopters are no longer needed at the Cape Point fire, which broke out on Thursday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)