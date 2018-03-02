Petrol price to drop 36c a litre

The Energy Department says the stronger rand played a part in the price reductions.

JOHANNESBURG - The petrol price is going down 36 cents a litre as of 7 March.

From Wednesday, consumers will fork out between 44 and 47 cents less for a litre of diesel.

The Energy Department'sRobert Maake says the stronger rand played a part in the price reductions.

“The reason for this decrease is the strengthening of the rand against the dollar in the period under review and also the lower crude oil prices in the international market when we compare with the previous review period.”