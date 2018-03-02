No arrests yet in spate of gang-related incidents in Atlantis

Policing in the Atlantis community has been beefed-up following the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with the spate of gang-related incidents in the Atlantis community over the past week.

Policing has been beefed-up following the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man and another gun battle during which a 16-year-old boy was wounded.

On Tuesday, three learners were stabbed on the grounds of Atlantis Secondary Schoo l by a matric student during the first break.

The pupils in grade 11 and 12 survived the attack.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that traumatised learners will be provided with counselling.

“Gangsterism is a very serious issue that’s plaguing our schools and communities but it’s not a fight that we can tackle alone. As a department, we’re trying with other departments and spheres of government to tackle the scourge, so our learners can be protected in every possible way.”