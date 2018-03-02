Nehawu welcomes Hawks raid of NC legislature
Nehawu has opened a case is in relation to the non-pensionable allowance allegedly paid to the secretary of the legislature which amounts to over R360,000 and a further R13,800 paid on a monthly basis.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has welcomed the Hawks’ raid at the Northern Cape Provincial Legislature as part of an investigation of the case opened by the union.
It says the case is in relation to the non-pensionable allowance allegedly paid to the secretary of the legislature which amounts to over R360,000 and a further R13,800 paid on a monthly basis.
Nehawu alleges that the secretary has fraudulently benefitted to an amount exceeding R600,000 so far.
It says it will not rest until those who have stolen from the legislature are behind bars.
Spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “It relates to wasteful expenditure, fraud and corruption that has been taking [place] there. Done by the speaker, the CFO and everyone else in the management of the legislature.”
