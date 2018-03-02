MPs raise concerns over SA troops’ working conditions in DRC

MPs on the joint standing committee on Defence want to see for themselves the conditions that South African soldiers are working under, so they’re planning a visit the DRC to assess the situation.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have questioned why the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is not properly resourcing its troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence received a briefing from the Defence Force on Friday, where MPs raised a number of concerns.

One of them is the fact that South African soldiers are being deployed on peacekeeping missions for more than a year away from their wives and children.

Committee co-chairperson Emmanuel Mlambo said: “We are still going to DRC and this time I must assure you, members, that there will be no lies.”

Democratic Alliance’s Shahid Esau is concerned that troops are tackling the dense and challenging Congolese terrain without the proper equipment.

“And who actually looks at the suitability of equipment for the conditions of the terrain that they, of course, have to traverse during their patrols and attacks.”

Committee members heard that many children are born to South African soldiers in foreign countries, as they embark on relationships with local women due to the loneliness of their prolonged missions.