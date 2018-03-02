MPs raise concerns over SA troops’ working conditions in DRC
MPs on the joint standing committee on Defence want to see for themselves the conditions that South African soldiers are working under, so they’re planning a visit the DRC to assess the situation.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have questioned why the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is not properly resourcing its troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Parliament’s joint standing committee on defence received a briefing from the Defence Force on Friday, where MPs raised a number of concerns.
One of them is the fact that South African soldiers are being deployed on peacekeeping missions for more than a year away from their wives and children.
MPs on the joint standing committee on Defence want to see for themselves the conditions that South African soldiers are working under, so they’re planning a visit the DRC to assess the situation.
Committee co-chairperson Emmanuel Mlambo said: “We are still going to DRC and this time I must assure you, members, that there will be no lies.”
Democratic Alliance’s Shahid Esau is concerned that troops are tackling the dense and challenging Congolese terrain without the proper equipment.
“And who actually looks at the suitability of equipment for the conditions of the terrain that they, of course, have to traverse during their patrols and attacks.”
Committee members heard that many children are born to South African soldiers in foreign countries, as they embark on relationships with local women due to the loneliness of their prolonged missions.
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi: Premiers must ensure no more Esidimenis
-
'Ruling on ‘Inxeba’ against the Constitution'
-
#RandReport: Markets weak on threat of a global trade war
-
Malobane deeply disturbed by Taxify driver murder
-
'Health Dept legal advisers warned against Gupta-linked Mediosa'
-
Treasury flags cost uncertainties around free higher education
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.