Motsoaledi to give clarity on Gupta-linked Mediosa clinic

The Hawks and North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo announced an investigation into the matter last month.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi will conduct a walkabout at the Mediosa mobile clinic in the North West on Friday, 2 March 2018. Picture: Hitekani Magwedze/EWN.
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is conducting a walkabout at the Mediosa mobile clinic in the North West as part of his investigation into the Gupta-linked company.

The medical organisation came under the spotlight following allegations of fraudulent activities between it and the North West Health Department.

The department was placed under administration almost three years ago but apparently continued to spend millions of rand on Mediosa with minimal results.

The Hawks and North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo announced an investigation into the matter last month after Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala told the legislature that he paid Gupta-linked Mediosa R30 million upfront before going on a trip to India sponsored by the controversial family.

These allegations form part of other rising issues of mismanagement at the North West Health Department, including the use of private ambulances while the ministry has its own.

Motsoaledi is set to give clarity on the matter.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

