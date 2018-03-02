Popular Topics
Mitchells Plain cop used police firearm in murder-suicide

EWN has reliably learnt the officer used his own service pistol when he shot his girlfriend and her mother before turning the gun on himself.

Police at Begonia Street in Mitchells Plain where a murder-suicide took place involving a Cape Town police officer. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Police at Begonia Street in Mitchells Plain where a murder-suicide took place involving a Cape Town police officer. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain policeman used a police pistol during a murder-suicide in Lentegeur.

Sergeant Granville Brooks shot dead his girlfriend and her mother in their home before taking his own life on Thursday.

It's understood hostage negotiators tried to defuse the situation.

EWN has reliably learnt the officer used his own service pistol when he shot his girlfriend and her mother before turning the gun on himself.

Police watchdog Ipid has confirmed Brooks used a police firearm but wouldn't specify if it was his service pistol.

A domestic altercation was reported at his slain girlfriend Charmaine Goliath's house on Wednesday evening.

It was believed Brooks’ police issue weapon had been confiscated.

Was this in fact the case, or did he have a second service pistol?

It's hoped these questions will be answered through the Ipid investigation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

