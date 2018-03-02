Malobane deeply disturbed by Taxify driver murder

Siyabonga Ngcobo was attacked by a group of criminals in Arcadia late on Thursday night. MEC Sizakele Nkosi- Malobane is calling on anyone with information on the crime to come forward.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she's deeply disturbed by the murder of a Taxify driver in the capital.

Siyabonga Ngcobo was attacked by a group of criminals in Arcadia late on Thursday night.

His burnt body was later found in the boot of his car.

MEC Malobane is calling on anyone with information on the crime to come forward.

“What we are actually requesting is that people must try and make sure that they are legal when they actually deal with the public but also, people can’t solve their problems through violence.”

On Friday afternoon, two metered taxis were torched in Arcadia.

Police are also searching for suspects linked to that attack.