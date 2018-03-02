Power outage affects Sandton area, impacts traffic
There's a problem at the Benmore substation, which has affected several areas and traffic lights.
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic is gridlocked in Sandton this afternoon due to a major power outage.
There's a problem at the Benmore substation, which has affected several areas and traffic lights in and around the Sandton CBD.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says technicians are on site.
“We apologise to the people in that area and all our stakeholders in those areas who’ve been affected by this power outage. Our technicians are on site to find out what the problem is and restore power as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, power has been restored to some areas.
Traffic crisis in Sandton, metro police dololo @TrafD @EWNTraffic @OUTPointsmenJhb @metropo pic.twitter.com/eMURfOBfPO— Mandla Maseko (@mandlakaise9) March 2, 2018
In Sandton traffic is gridlocked on several roads including on Rivonia Road, Grayston Drive, Katherine Street, Linden as well as Fredman Drive due to various traffic lights #JHBTraffic— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) March 2, 2018
