Power outage affects Sandton area, impacts traffic

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Power outage affects Sandton area, impacts traffic

There's a problem at the Benmore substation, which has affected several areas and traffic lights.

Traffic was impacted by a power outage in the Sandton area on 2 March 2018. Picture: @mandlakaise9/Twitter
Traffic was impacted by a power outage in the Sandton area on 2 March 2018. Picture: @mandlakaise9/Twitter
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic is gridlocked in Sandton this afternoon due to a major power outage.

There's a problem at the Benmore substation, which has affected several areas and traffic lights in and around the Sandton CBD.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says technicians are on site.

“We apologise to the people in that area and all our stakeholders in those areas who’ve been affected by this power outage. Our technicians are on site to find out what the problem is and restore power as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, power has been restored to some areas.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA