Mahumapelo: Motsoaledi remarks on Mediosa clinic ‘unfortunate’
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Friday described the Mediosa clinic contract as a mobile ATM card used by the Gupta family to withdraw money from government.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says the Health Minister's comments about the Mediosa mobile clinic contract are "unfortunate".
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Friday described the contract as a mobile ATM card used by the Gupta family to withdraw money from government.
The premier, however, says the minister visited the province without the courtesy of informing his office.
He says minister Motsoaledi didn’t bother talking to his government about any progress made and instead chose the populist approach.
Spokesperson Brian Setswambung said: “The premier has as a result stated that he will communicate with the presidency now that the minister has unfortunately chosen to ignore the province. Because the province would have basically appraised the minister on work that is being done on this particular matter.”
On Friday the minister says the health system has no need for the Mediosa service because government institutions are equipped for the same role.
“The health service in South Africa does not need this service at all. In fact, I don’t think it would be wrong to characterise it as an ATM card through which the Guptas are withdrawing money from the Department of Health.”
He says he wants the service terminated.
“I will ask that service be terminated so that whoever entered into this contract must find a way to terminate it.”
Motsoaledi says he is pleading with law enforcement authorities to thoroughly investigate the contract.
WATCH: Aaron Motsoaledi conducts walkabout at the Gupta linked Mediosa clinic
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi: Premiers must ensure no more Esidimenis
-
'Ruling on ‘Inxeba’ against the Constitution'
-
#RandReport: Markets weak on threat of a global trade war
-
Malobane deeply disturbed by Taxify driver murder
-
'Health Dept legal advisers warned against Gupta-linked Mediosa'
-
Treasury flags cost uncertainties around free higher education
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.