Lynne Brown: I did question Eskom's dealings with Guptas

CAPE TOWN - Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown maintains that she did question Eskom’s business dealings with the Gupta family.

Brown resigned as a Member of Parliament on Thursday, after being sacked from her position as Public Enterprises Minister on Monday.

The Public Protector found that she inadvertently lied to Parliament when providing incorrect information on questions about Eskom’s dealings with Trillian Capital.

Speaking on the issue again on Friday morning, Brown pinned the blame on Eskom and says the power utility admitted to misleading her.

“Eskom actually said immediately afterwards when the Public Protector ruled. Khulu Phasiwe came on news and said they acknowledge that Eskom misled me.”

Brown says she questioned Eskom’s ties to the Guptas companies.

“Eskom spends about R50 billion annually. About 77% of that sits with four big companies. Seven percent of that sits with the Guptas. I’ve asked particularly for that question to be answered in my engagement with Eskom.”

She says she welcomes the investigations into any wrongdoing at the state-owned enterprise.

“If there’s any wrongdoing, then that wrongdoing will be revealed. The Hawks are investigating. Let that happen. A commission of inquiry will once and for all find those who are guilty and those who are not guilty.”

