Lynne Brown: I did question Eskom's dealings with Guptas
Brown resigned as a Member of Parliament on Thursday, after being sacked from her position as Public Enterprises Minister on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown maintains that she did question Eskom’s business dealings with the Gupta family.
Brown resigned as a Member of Parliament on Thursday, after being sacked from her position as Public Enterprises Minister on Monday.
The Public Protector found that she inadvertently lied to Parliament when providing incorrect information on questions about Eskom’s dealings with Trillian Capital.
Speaking on the issue again on Friday morning, Brown pinned the blame on Eskom and says the power utility admitted to misleading her.
“Eskom actually said immediately afterwards when the Public Protector ruled. Khulu Phasiwe came on news and said they acknowledge that Eskom misled me.”
Brown says she questioned Eskom’s ties to the Guptas companies.
“Eskom spends about R50 billion annually. About 77% of that sits with four big companies. Seven percent of that sits with the Guptas. I’ve asked particularly for that question to be answered in my engagement with Eskom.”
She says she welcomes the investigations into any wrongdoing at the state-owned enterprise.
“If there’s any wrongdoing, then that wrongdoing will be revealed. The Hawks are investigating. Let that happen. A commission of inquiry will once and for all find those who are guilty and those who are not guilty.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi: Premiers must ensure no more Esidimenis
-
'Ruling on ‘Inxeba’ against the Constitution'
-
#RandReport: Markets weak on threat of a global trade war
-
Malobane deeply disturbed by Taxify driver murder
-
'Health Dept legal advisers warned against Gupta-linked Mediosa'
-
Treasury flags cost uncertainties around free higher education
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.