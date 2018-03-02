[LISTEN] Pastor speaks out against criminalisation of sex work

CapeTalk | Pastor Alan Storey spoke to CapeTalk host Koketso Sachane.

CAPE TOWN - Pastor Alan Storey says that there’s a "huge social stigma" attached to sex workers.

“The criminalisation of sex work takes a vulnerable group of people who are already socially stigmatised and makes them even more vulnerable.”

Storey cited cases where sex workers were abused by people in power and law enforcement officials if they refused to offer sexual favours.

Listen to the audio above for more.