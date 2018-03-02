[LISTEN] Max Price: I am committed to transformation

Radio 702 | UCT is also in the process of selecting a successor to vice-chancellor Max Price, whose second five-year term ends on 30 June 2018.

JOHANNESBURG – Max Price, UCT vice-chancellor, says that he is committed to transformation and employment equity.

UCT is also in the process of selecting a successor to vice-chancellor Max Price, whose second five-year term ends on 30 June 2018.

“What I am concerned about is the suggestion that a white person should never be appointed.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)