[LISTEN] How to identify if your child has reading difficulties

Radio 702 | Radio 702 host Azania Moseka speaks to Angela Charalambous from The Workshop Reading Centre about how parents can test their child’s reading skills.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost four in five Grade 4 pupils fall below the lowest internationally recognised level of reading literacy‚ according to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study released in December 2017.

Speaking to Radio 702 host Azania Moseka, Angela Charalambous from The Workshop Reading Centre, says there are signs that parents should look out for how to test their child’s reading ability.

“Reading with your child is really, really important,” Charalambous said.

“As reading is not a skill that comes naturally, children have to learn it and emphasises that learning to read is a process.”

For more information listen to the audio above.