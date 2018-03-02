Home Affairs faces court action over plan to deport Zim children
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says that it has border controls and immigration laws for the benefit of the country and its citizens.
The department, along with the Social Development Department, have been taken to court by eight Zimbabwean parents for planning on deporting their children back to Harare.
It is understood that the Zimbabwean nationals, who live in Cape Town, had their children brought into the country unaccompanied on the back of a truck without relevant travel documentation.
The children were taken in by police before they could make it to Cape Town.
Their location is still unknown to the parents.
Director-General Mkuseli Apleni says compliance with laws is important to ensure population control.
“If they don’t comply with the regulations, what must we do? We can’t sell our country to the highest bidder. We’ll only allow legal immigration, to make sure that we have control of our population.”
Home Affairs Department intends on flying the children to the Harare International Airport next Tuesday.
