Health Minister: NW clinic an ATM card used by Guptas

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has described the Mediosa mobile clinic contract in the North West as a mobile ATM card used by the Gupta family to withdraw money from government.

The medical organisation is contracted by the province’s health department to provide health services to its rural communities.

#Mediosa Motsoaledi says Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala has been put on forced leave by his MEC, but that only the Premier can suspend him. "I am pleading with the premier to ensure he never sees the doors of the health department".

He is still not suspended.

But the minister says the health system has no need for the service because government institutions are equipped for the same role.

The Health Minister says Mediosa is redundant.

“The health service in South Africa does not need this service at all. In fact, I don’t think it would be wrong to characterise it as an ATM card through which the Guptas are withdrawing money from the Department of Health.”

He says he wants the service terminated.

“I will ask that service be terminated so that whoever entered into this contract must find a way to terminate it.”

Motsoaledi says he is pleading with law enforcement authorities to thoroughly investigate the contract.

#Mediosa Taking you inside one of the Mobile Clinics. HM pic.twitter.com/OAw7oTOFtI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2018

