Health Minister: NW clinic an ATM card used by Guptas
The medical organisation is contracted by the province’s health department to provide health services to its rural communities.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has described the Mediosa mobile clinic contract in the North West as a mobile ATM card used by the Gupta family to withdraw money from government.
The medical organisation is contracted by the province’s health department to provide health services to its rural communities.
#Mediosa Motsoaledi says Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala has been put on forced leave by his MEC, but that only the Premier can suspend him. “I am pleading with the premier to ensure he never sees the doors of the health department”.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2018
He is still not suspended. HM
But the minister says the health system has no need for the service because government institutions are equipped for the same role.
The Health Minister says Mediosa is redundant.
“The health service in South Africa does not need this service at all. In fact, I don’t think it would be wrong to characterise it as an ATM card through which the Guptas are withdrawing money from the Department of Health.”
He says he wants the service terminated.
“I will ask that service be terminated so that whoever entered into this contract must find a way to terminate it.”
Motsoaledi says he is pleading with law enforcement authorities to thoroughly investigate the contract.
#Mediosa Taking you inside one of the Mobile Clinics. HM pic.twitter.com/OAw7oTOFtI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi: Premiers must ensure no more Esidimenis
-
'Ruling on ‘Inxeba’ against the Constitution'
-
#RandReport: Markets weak on threat of a global trade war
-
Malobane deeply disturbed by Taxify driver murder
-
'Health Dept legal advisers warned against Gupta-linked Mediosa'
-
Treasury flags cost uncertainties around free higher education
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.