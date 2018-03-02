Gigaba shares plans for improving Home Affairs Dept
The minister addressed senior management at the department’s offices in Pretoria on Friday morning.
PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has listed front office improvements as among the priorities to be addressed following his return to the portfolio.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Nhlanhla Nene as the new Finance Minister and moved Gigaba back to Home Affairs.
Gigaba says that improving client services is a priority.
“One of the things we need to do as a matter of urgency is attend to front office improvements and the modernisation programme so that we have adequate resources.”
He says the department must be repositioned to play a role in economic development in the country.
“That means supporting our ports of entry and tourism, to ensure we play a role in empowering citizens with documents which will enable them to play an economic role.”
#MalusiGigaba flanked by his deputy and DG addressing Home Affairs management for the first time since his reappointment to the portfolio. BB pic.twitter.com/zhhZ77wm1l— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
