Firefighters continue battling Cape Point blaze

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a blaze in the Cape Point Nature Reserve.

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.



It’s unclear how it started.

Working on Fire’s Lauren Howard says: “Close to 60 firefighters from the Department of the Environmental Affairs’ Working on Fire programme, as well as three Working on Fire helicopters and a spotter plane are assisting in combating the fire."