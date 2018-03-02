Eskom: Suspended officials will get chance to state their case

Suspended head of information Sean Maritz resigned on Thursday, citing “personal reasons”, making his disciplinary hearing null and void.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that all suspended officials will be given a fair chance to state their case but a major shake-up at the power utility has been necessary because the company has been suffering.

He found himself in trouble over a letter he wrote to McKinsey stating that the contract it entered with Eskom was lawful, even though the company admitted last year that it was in fact illegal.

This year has also seen the resignation of Eskom head of generation Matshela Koko and chief financial officer Anoj Singh, who also faced allegations of wrongdoing.

Maritz may have dodged a disciplinary hearing at Eskom, but it won’t stop the company from pursuing criminal charges depending on the strength of the case.

Maritz joins a list of other officials, including Singh and Koko, who also decided to resign before facing the music.

However, legal head Suzanne Daniels remains on suspension for now.

She handed in a report last year which showed how dodgy deals were done by a number of executives, many who have now left the company.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says major changes have been necessary.

“For a very long time Eskom has been bleeding both in terms of the money and our reputation, so the changes that are currently happening are because the new board and management are trying to rectify those kinds of issues.”

At the same time, Eskom says that dealing with issues of its reputation and other concerns raised by lenders have resulted in a R20 billion loan agreement signed this week.