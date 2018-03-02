Eskom considers further legal action against former exec Maritz

The suspended head of information resigned on Thursday, citing 'personal reasons', making his disciplinary hearing null and void.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that pursuing criminal charges against former executive Sean Maritz will be based on whether the company incurs any damages.

Maritz found himself in trouble over a letter he wrote to consultancy firm McKinsey, stating that the contract it entered into with Eskom was lawful, even though the company admitted last year that it was in fact illegal.

McKinsey had stated that if a court finds the contract was illegal, it would then pay the money back to the power utility.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says they are considering taking further legal action.

"The trigger which will result in Eskom taking this matter to the police is on the basis of Eskom incurring any damages because of the actions that he had taken. Mr Maritz had previously written a letter to McKinsey that there was nothing untoward in tems of the payments that were made and technically meaning that there's no reason for them to pay back the money."