Documents from NW Premier’s office leaked online
It’s understood information from Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office's relating to payments made to an IT company has been leaked on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - The office of the North West Premier says it's investigating details around leaked documents relating to payments made to a supply chain.
His office says it’s problematic that this information is being circulated with malicious allegations being made.
Head of communications Brian Setswambung says: “We don’t have a problem with the public knowing about payments we make to suppliers regularly. The problem is when people circulate these things illegally.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
