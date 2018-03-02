Popular Topics
Documents from NW Premier’s office leaked online

It’s understood information from Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office's relating to payments made to an IT company has been leaked on social media.

Premier of the North West Province Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
Premier of the North West Province Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the North West Premier says it's investigating details around leaked documents relating to payments made to a supply chain.

It’s understood information from Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office relating to payments made to an IT company has been leaked on social media.

His office says it’s problematic that this information is being circulated with malicious allegations being made.

Head of communications Brian Setswambung says: “We don’t have a problem with the public knowing about payments we make to suppliers regularly. The problem is when people circulate these things illegally.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

