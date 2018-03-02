Documents from NW Premier’s office leaked online

It’s understood information from Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office's relating to payments made to an IT company has been leaked on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the North West Premier says it's investigating details around leaked documents relating to payments made to a supply chain.

His office says it’s problematic that this information is being circulated with malicious allegations being made.

Head of communications Brian Setswambung says: “We don’t have a problem with the public knowing about payments we make to suppliers regularly. The problem is when people circulate these things illegally.”

