DA to review City of CT caucus leadership
Political analyst Erwin Schwella says problems in the DA city caucus could spill over into the public’s perception how Cape Town’s being run.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Western Cape leadership wants to stop further cracks from developing in the City of Cape Town.
The party’s Federal Executive and provincial leaders are reviewing the Cape Town caucus leadership following the resignation of its chairperson.
Suzette Little has cited the ongoing bickering and division within the caucus as one of her reasons for leaving the role but she remains a DA councillor and member.
Political analyst Erwin Schwella says that problems in the DA city caucus could spill over into the public’s perception of how Cape Town is being run.
“It creates uncertainty, unpredictability and that will have an impact on how the public perceives the government’s system.”
But Schwella says that should the DA lose voters due to its internal battles, it will feel the pain at the polls.
At the same time, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says that he’s concerned about the impact the issues marring the caucus could have on the party generally.
“Part of the recommendations was that the Provincial and Federal Executives must begin a process of looking at the caucus leadership to see whether changes are not needed so that we can have stability.”
