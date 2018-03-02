CT community in shock following police murder-suicide
Lentegeur Sergeant Granville Brooks is believed to have killed Charmaine and Susan Goliath in their home on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain community has expressed shock at a murder-suicide involving a local police officer.
Lentegeur Sergeant Granville Brooks is believed to have killed Charmaine and Susan Goliath in their home on Thursday.
It is understood that hostage negotiators tried to diffuse the situation, before he killed his girlfriend, her mother and himself.
Lentegeur ward councillor Gouwa Timm has expressed her condolences to the Goliath family.
"I'm still shocked because this was one of the cops who was supposed to serve and protect the community and look what he does."
Timm says that Susan Goliath was bedridden.
Her daughter, Charmaine Goliath, was in a relationship with Sergeant Brooks.
Police watchdog Ipid says that officers were called to the house the night before the fatal shooting.
There had been a domestic altercation and officers had to remove Brooks and take away his service pistol.
However, the sergeant returned to the house the next morning and held his gilfriend and her mother hostage.
He later shot them, before turning the gun on himself.
