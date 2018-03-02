Court to order Bank of Baroda to keep operating in SA?
The Bank of Baroda told the High Court that it cannot be forced to continue to operate in the country for the sole benefit of a handful of companies.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria will have to consider whether a court can force a foreign company to continue to operating in South Africa against its will.
This was the judge’s closing remark on Thursday in the application brought by several Gupta-owned companies to compel the Bank of Baroda to keep its accounts open.
The bank announced last month that it was ceasing all operations in South Africa.
The Bank of Baroda told the High Court that it cannot be forced to continue to operate in the country for the sole benefit of a handful of companies.
The bank says that it has already cut ties with all its other local clients.
The Gupta-owned companies have argued that closing its accounts would be in breach of a High Court order handed down last year.
The court had ordered the bank to continue doing business with the Guptas until another application, set down for later this year, was finalised.
But the bank says that the ruling must be viewed in the context of a business which continues to operate, not one shutting down its operations.
More in Business
-
Rand recovers slightly as Trump's tariff hurts dollar
-
Eskom considers further legal action against former exec Maritz
-
Eskom: Suspended officials will get chance to state their case
-
Nothing untoward about Joburg property valuations, say experts
-
NUM backs Mantashe to help end labour disputes at Gupta mines
-
Amplats CEO seeks friendlier Zimbabwe mining laws to lift investment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.