Constantia man linked to Gill Packham’s murder due in court Monday
Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of a burnt-out car last Thursday after being reported missing that morning.
CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in the murder of a Constantia woman will spend the weekend behind bars before his first court appearance on Monday.
Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of a burnt out car last Thursday.
The 57-year-old school secretary had been reported missing that morning.
Last Thursday, Packham's friends launched a frantic search after she failed to show up at the Springfield Girls Convent in Wynberg.
The Pink Ladies Organisation for missing persons also sent out an alert.
On the same day, police discovered a body in the boot of a BMW near Diep River train station.
Investigators have only today confirmed it is the body of the missing secretary.
At the same time, the police's Frederick Van Wyk has revealed a suspect had been arrested at his Constantia home on Thursday night.
“Last night a team of detectives attached to Diep River, after working tirelessly for the past week, arrested a 57-year-old man at his residence in Constantia.”
The man can only be identified after his first appearance in court on Monday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Motsoaledi: Premiers must ensure no more Esidimenis
-
'Ruling on ‘Inxeba’ against the Constitution'
-
#RandReport: Markets weak on threat of a global trade war
-
Malobane deeply disturbed by Taxify driver murder
-
'Health Dept legal advisers warned against Gupta-linked Mediosa'
-
Treasury flags cost uncertainties around free higher education
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.