Constantia man linked to Gill Packham’s murder due in court Monday

Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of a burnt-out car last Thursday after being reported missing that morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in the murder of a Constantia woman will spend the weekend behind bars before his first court appearance on Monday.

Last Thursday, Packham's friends launched a frantic search after she failed to show up at the Springfield Girls Convent in Wynberg.

The Pink Ladies Organisation for missing persons also sent out an alert.

On the same day, police discovered a body in the boot of a BMW near Diep River train station.

Investigators have only today confirmed it is the body of the missing secretary.

At the same time, the police's Frederick Van Wyk has revealed a suspect had been arrested at his Constantia home on Thursday night.

“Last night a team of detectives attached to Diep River, after working tirelessly for the past week, arrested a 57-year-old man at his residence in Constantia.”

The man can only be identified after his first appearance in court on Monday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)