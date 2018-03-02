Constantia man arrested after body of woman found in car boot

Police have also confirmed it was the body of Constantia teacher Gill Packham, who was reported missing last week.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman found in the boot of a burnt car in Diep River.

Officers found the BMW near Diep River train station last Thursday.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “Last night a team of detectives attached to Diep River, after working tirelessly for the past week, arrested a 57-year-old man at his residence in Constantia.”