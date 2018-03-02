City of Tshwane announces new smoking policy
This has been met with resistance from smokers and some non-smokers.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says it will crack the whip on anyone found to be contravening its new smoking policy.
Mayor Solly Msimanga announced a ban on smoking within 5 metres of a municipal building in the city.
The city’s MMC for Health Sakkie du Plooy says: “We’re concerned about our people’s health. Drugs are a serious problem and we’re addressing it, but while we know that smoking is such a danger to our people’s health, we have to act now.”
The @CityTshwane 's revised Smoking Policy— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) March 1, 2018
dictates that those who choose to smoke may not do so within 5 meters of
doorways, windows and building air supply through which tobacco smoke may
readily enter the building pic.twitter.com/CyzSQvIEW4
However, it remains our responsibility to protect non-smokers from inhaling secondary smoke and to ensure that our facilities are safe and healthy for all. @CityTshwane— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) March 1, 2018
While it is our wish that all smokers desist from this activity for the sake of their— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) March 1, 2018
health and well-being, we do not judge any smoker and understand that it is an
addictive habit @Citytshwane
The fact is that smoking is not only harmful to smokers but also to others who are exposed to second-hand smoke thus increasing their risk of lung cancer, heart diseases and many other illnesses. @CityTshwane— Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) March 1, 2018
