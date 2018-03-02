Popular Topics
City of Tshwane announces new smoking policy

This has been met with resistance from smokers and some non-smokers.

Tshwane MMC for Health Sakkie du Plooy and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga unveil the city's new smoking policy. Picture: @SollyMsimanga/Twitter
Tshwane MMC for Health Sakkie du Plooy and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga unveil the city's new smoking policy. Picture: @SollyMsimanga/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says it will crack the whip on anyone found to be contravening its new smoking policy.

Mayor Solly Msimanga announced a ban on smoking within 5 metres of a municipal building in the city.

This has been met with resistance from smokers and some non-smokers.

The city’s MMC for Health Sakkie du Plooy says: “We’re concerned about our people’s health. Drugs are a serious problem and we’re addressing it, but while we know that smoking is such a danger to our people’s health, we have to act now.”

