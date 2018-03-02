Capetonians urged to continue saving water

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson says so called Day Zero can be avoided this year.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents have been urged to continue to save and reduce water consumption.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson says that the so called Day Zero can be avoided this year. Cape Town's weekly collective water consumption average has dropped to 516 million litres per day.

It's been coming down steadily and helped push back Day Zero, the day that the taps run dry and residents will have to queue for water, by two months over the previous two weeks.

Neilson, however, warns that it is still too high.

"We cannot afford to stop now. If we stop now, we could rapidly move back to a position where Day Zero is moved forward and put us at risk of getting to that scenario, which we now believe is avoidable."

The city, business and residents must meet the target of 450 million litres to avoid Day Zero.

Neilson adds water augmentation projects are still on track and have produced 180 million litres of water per day.

Cape Town's average dam level has dropped slightly to 24%.

Day Zero remains forecast for 9 July.

WATCH: Neilson encourages Capetonians to continue saving water