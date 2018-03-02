Capetonians urged to continue saving water
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson says so called Day Zero can be avoided this year.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents have been urged to continue to save and reduce water consumption.
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson says that the so called Day Zero can be avoided this year. Cape Town's weekly collective water consumption average has dropped to 516 million litres per day.
It's been coming down steadily and helped push back Day Zero, the day that the taps run dry and residents will have to queue for water, by two months over the previous two weeks.
Neilson, however, warns that it is still too high.
"We cannot afford to stop now. If we stop now, we could rapidly move back to a position where Day Zero is moved forward and put us at risk of getting to that scenario, which we now believe is avoidable."
The city, business and residents must meet the target of 450 million litres to avoid Day Zero.
Neilson adds water augmentation projects are still on track and have produced 180 million litres of water per day.
Cape Town's average dam level has dropped slightly to 24%.
Day Zero remains forecast for 9 July.
WATCH: Neilson encourages Capetonians to continue saving water
More in Local
-
Pretoria Taxify drivers tried to save kidnapped colleague
-
Home Affairs faces court action over plan to deport Zim children
-
No arrests yet in spate of gang-related incidents in Atlantis
-
[OPINION] CT’s plans for what happens after Day Zero just won’t work
-
Eskom considers further legal action against former exec Maritz
-
13 injured in taxi, truck collision in Sandton
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.