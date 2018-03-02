Brown: My time as minister was tough
CAPE TOWN - Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has admitted her time in office was tough.
"When I came in, it started off with me being the minister of load shedding. It's been four years of quite a tough period and I thought it was time that I step aside and make way for others, prepare for the commission of inquiry so that I could also put my side of the story."
Brown has been mired in controversy at Eskom, with the Public Protector finding that she inadvertently misled Parliament over business dealings between a Gupta-connected company, Trillian and the power utility.
But she says that she was misinformed by certain Eskom officials.
Brown says that she had no way of knowing that the information furnished by executives was not true.
"Ninety percent of the time, Eskom has actually answered all its questions correctly. There is no way that I could imagine that they would give me a wrong answer. So it comes back into the system, it goes through the unit, and it comes back to me."
She was speaking on the Kieno Kammies show on Friday morning.
LISTEN: Lynne Brown on life after being a Cabinet minister
