Body found in boot of Taxify vehicle

Officers made the discovery in Sunnyside just after midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria police are investigating the murder of man whose burnt body was found in the boot of a Taxify vehicle.

Officers made the discovery in Sunnyside just after midnight.

Details surrounding the man's death are being investigated.

The police's Daniel Mavimbela has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

"At this stage we cannot assume as to where the person was taken from or whether he was kidnapped from somewhere. Those will be determined by our investigation."