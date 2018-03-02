ANC: Luthuli House appointees will help party win 2019 poll
The new ANC full-time positions are occupied by people who were on opposing sides ahead of the party’s elective conference in December.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has denied that the appointment of six of its leaders at Luthuli House on a full-time basis is because it’s worried about losing the 2019 elections.
Former spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is now head of the presidency’s office, former KZN chairperson Senzo Mchunu is head of organising and campaigns, former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is head of elections and former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) deputy board chair Febe Potgieter-Gqubule is the general manager.
The new ANC full-time positions are occupied by people who were on opposing sides ahead of the party’s elective conference in December.
#FebePotgieterGqubule The SABC has confirmed that its Deputy Board Chairperson Febe Potgieter-Gqubule has resigned to take up a post with the ANC. TTM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2018
The party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule says that the leaders have put their differences aside.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa is our leader, we just have to forget about where we come from in terms of disunity.”
He says their task is to strengthen the ANC.
“We’re going to work towards uniting and renewing the ANC.”
The organisation says it is confident that the leaders stationed at its headquarters will help the party get an overwhelming victory at next year’s polls.
#ANC Magashule calls on people eligible to vote to come in numbers and register to vote. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa promises to consult traditional leaders on land issue
-
DA to review City of CT caucus leadership
-
Madikizela concerned about divisions in DA caucus
-
SABC deputy board chair Febe Potgieter-Gqubule resigns
-
ANC claims 'moral victory' after EFF’s motion on land is passed
-
Ramaphosa: No need to panic because of land expropriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.