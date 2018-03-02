ANC: Luthuli House appointees will help party win 2019 poll

The new ANC full-time positions are occupied by people who were on opposing sides ahead of the party’s elective conference in December.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has denied that the appointment of six of its leaders at Luthuli House on a full-time basis is because it’s worried about losing the 2019 elections.

Former spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is now head of the presidency’s office, former KZN chairperson Senzo Mchunu is head of organising and campaigns, former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is head of elections and former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) deputy board chair Febe Potgieter-Gqubule is the general manager.

#FebePotgieterGqubule The SABC has confirmed that its Deputy Board Chairperson Febe Potgieter-Gqubule has resigned to take up a post with the ANC. TTM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2018

The party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule says that the leaders have put their differences aside.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa is our leader, we just have to forget about where we come from in terms of disunity.”

He says their task is to strengthen the ANC.

“We’re going to work towards uniting and renewing the ANC.”

The organisation says it is confident that the leaders stationed at its headquarters will help the party get an overwhelming victory at next year’s polls.

#ANC Magashule calls on people eligible to vote to come in numbers and register to vote. CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)