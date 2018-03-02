13 injured in taxi, truck collision in Sandton
Motorists have been advised to find alternative routes on Friday morning as traffic has been heavily affected.
JOHANNESBURG - Thirteen people have been injured in a crash on Grayston Drive in Sandton, with two people in a critical condition.
It’s understood that a taxi and truck collided on the bridge on Friday morning.
JMPD’S Wayne Minnaar says: “It’s alleged that the taxi skipped a red light, however, further investigation will be done.”
《Sandton》 Massive Taxi crash on Grayston bridge. Multiple critical patients on scene. Heavy traffic delays. @EWNTraffic @_ArriveAlive @Sandton_News @IamAlexSweet @AkiAnastasiou pic.twitter.com/XtsvL6gseM— EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) March 2, 2018
