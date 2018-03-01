Woman hurt in crossbow stunt during magic show

The show at Monte Casino was briefly disrupted when the woman was hit by a malfunctioning crossbow.

JOHANNESBURG - A performing artist has been injured after she was hit by an arrow during The Illusionists’ magic show.

She was taken to hospital where she received stitches to her head.

Show manager Hazel Feldman says it’s the first time in ten years that something like this has happened.

“Everything is trickery and smoke and mirrors. They’re all very fortunate and breathing a sigh of relief. She’s incredible… and ready to go back on stage but we told her to take a day off because we need to see that there’s no further damage.”

One man who attended the show says that everyone was shocked.

“When she was hit by the crossbow she just said ‘AH’ and ran off the stage, so we thought it was part of the show.”

