[ALERT] Suspended Eskom exec Sean Maritz resigns

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's suspended head of information Sean Maritz has resigned with immediate effect.

The power utility says as a result, his disciplinary hearing scheduled for next week will fall away.

Maritz was suspended pending an investigation into a letter he wrote to consultancy firm McKinsey, in which he said that that the contract it had with Eskom was, in fact, lawful, contrary to what the utility had said.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “Eskom has received a letter from Mr Maritz earlier this morning, indicating that he would like to leave Eskom with immediate effect. He says he is resigning for personal reasons.”