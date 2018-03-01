[ALERT] Suspended Eskom exec Sean Maritz resigns
The power utility says as a result, his disciplinary hearing scheduled for next week will fall away.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's suspended head of information Sean Maritz has resigned with immediate effect.
The power utility says as a result, his disciplinary hearing scheduled for next week will fall away.
Maritz was suspended pending an investigation into a letter he wrote to consultancy firm McKinsey, in which he said that that the contract it had with Eskom was, in fact, lawful, contrary to what the utility had said.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe said: “Eskom has received a letter from Mr Maritz earlier this morning, indicating that he would like to leave Eskom with immediate effect. He says he is resigning for personal reasons.”
NOTICE: Eskom's suspended head of Information Technology, Mr Sean Maritz, resigned today with immediate effect. His disciplinary hearing, which was scheduled for next week, will fall away as a result.— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) March 1, 2018
More in Business
-
Amplats CEO seeks friendlier Zimbabwe mining laws to lift investment
-
AB InBev says new $250 million Nigerian brewery starting operations soon
-
#RandReport: Rand stumbles to 2-week low as Fed jitters kick-in
-
At KFC's UK restaurants, it's not all gravy
-
Nonprofits scramble to comply with new Google ad policy
-
Fedusa requests access to inspect Steinhoff records
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.