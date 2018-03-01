Sassa: We’re making progress with insourcing grant payments

It says it has already made transfers to over two million personal bank accounts for this month.

JOHANNESBURG - With doubts and questions still swirling around the South African Social Security Agency's (Sassa) ability to pay social grants, the agency says it's making progress with insourcing grant payments.

Minister Susan Shabangu took over the embattled portfolio from her predecessor Bathabile Dlamini following President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle earlier this week.

The agency says it's on course to achieving its goal of ensuring that social grant payments are insourced.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said: “Sassa has already made direct transfers to approximately 2.3 million personal bank accounts for the month of March.”

Letsatsi has advised beneficiaries to ignore claims that the current Sassa card has expired.

“The life span of the card has been extended to December 2018.”

The Constitutional Court is due to rule next week Tuesday on whether it will allow Sassa to extend its contract with Cash Paymaster Services for another six months as it works to migrate the social grants scheme.